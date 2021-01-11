The Portland Food Co-op at 290 Congress St. has closed for the second time in a week and will remain closed through Sunday because a second staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email the store’s general manager sent out to customers Monday.
The store had initially closed last week after an employee tested positive on Jan. 3. The rest of the staff was tested, and the store was sanitized before reopening Thursday afternoon. A second employee tested positive Sunday, prompting the store to close again. This time it will be closed through Jan. 17, according to general manager John Crane. The store also has shut down its curbside service during this closure.
“During this time, we are requiring all staff members to receive PCR COVID-19 tests before returning to work,” Crane wrote. “These are tests are the most accurate available, and are able to detect the virus within days of infection, even among those who have no symptoms. The Co-op will be covering the costs of these COVID-19 tests for all employees, as well as paying our staff for any missed hours. Additionally, we will also be thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the store again.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Lindor excited to be part of Mets’ new era
-
Nation & World
Biden team reveals theme of inauguration: ‘America United’
-
Nation & World
Pingree cosponsors resolution to investigate 147 members of Congress for role in insurrection
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Jan. 2-8
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics game on Tuesday postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.