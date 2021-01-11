Arrests

1/5 at 4 a.m. Alicia Farrar, 31, address unlisted, on Parris Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

1/6 at 5:16 a.m. Nicholas N. Humiston, 36, of Standish, on Riverside Street on charges of a probation violation and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/7 at 1:04 a.m. Robert N. Wing, 44, of Portland, on Congress Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

1/8 at 1:30 a.m. Andrew T. Norell, 51, of South Portland, on Riverside Street on a warrant and a charge of fugitive from justice.

1/8 at 10:50 a.m. Joshua D. Rezendes, 40, of Portland, on Alder Street in a charge of assault.

1/8 at 11 a.m. Raymond Fields, 49, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

1/9 at 9:23 p.m. Lisa Sims, 47, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of assault.

1/10 at 5:45 a.m. David J. Pike, 33, of Portland, on Wall Street on 10 counts of violation of conditional release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: