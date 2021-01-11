Arrests

1/9 at 11 a.m. Gerard M. Kaye, 34, of West Newfield, was arrested on another agency warrant by Officer Graham L. Hults and Officer Derek S. Miller on North Road.

Summonses

There were no summonses reported from Jan. 4 to 10.

Fire

1/4 at 6:12 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Route 1.

1/5 at 12:24 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Route 1.

1/5 at 2:20 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Main Street.

1/6 at 9 a.m. Fire alarm system test on Main Street.

1/6 at 1:53 p.m. Fire inspection on Forest Falls Drive.

1/6 at 1:54 p.m. Fire drill on West Elm Street.

1/6 at 2:25 p.m. Fire drill on School Street.

1/6 at 10:02 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95 North.

1/7 at 10:51 a.m. Fire inspections on North Road.

01/09 at 8:42 p.m. Odor of smoke at Sea Meadows Lane.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency services responded to 17 calls from Jan. 4 to 10.

