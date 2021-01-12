A driver was killed Tuesday on the Maine Turnpike when a tractor-trailer struck a vehicle in traffic that had slowed for another crash that occurred during a police pursuit in York County.

Three police officers suffered minor injuries and a cruiser was damaged during the chase and apprehension of the driver of the pursued vehicle.

The incident began around 1:17 p.m. in Kennebunk when Maine State Police pursued a vehicle in the southbound lanes until it crashed near the Kittery-York border. The pursuit began after police received at least six complaints about a driver operating erratically.

.@MaineTurnpike confirms at least 1 @MEStatePolice trooper was involved in crash w suspect as part of a chase, ending at mile 5 in York. Viewer sent us this photo of one of the cruisers. Waiting on more details from SP @newscentermaine #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/wAaaYR4OjV — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 12, 2021

Two officers were injured during the pursuit, and one received minor injuries while taking the driver into custody. The driver, who has yet to be identified or charged, was taken to a local hospital, according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Katy England. News Center Maine reported that the front end of a Maine State Police cruiser was heavily damaged during the chase and it was towed from the scene.

At around 2:11 p.m., traffic in both directions on the turnpike had slowed or stopped because of the crash. A tractor-trailer struck a vehicle in the northbound lane from behind, and the impact pushed the vehicle under a stopped tractor-trailer.

The driver of that vehicle was killed. Police are contacting the victim’s relatives, England said, and the District Attorney’s Office will review the crash to determine if charges should be filed.

The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit, the Kittery Police Department, the York Police Department and the York Fire Department responded to the two incidents.

