Bethany Mulkern wrote, in a letter in the Jan. 7 Portland Press Herald, “that a contingent of congressional Republicans is attempting to suppress the will of the American people should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with Republican voter-suppression efforts.”
Last April Judicial Watch, a conservative, nonpartisan foundation, filed a suit to force Pennsylvania to clear its voting rolls of 800,000 – that’s 800,000 – voters identified by the group as non-active and ineligible, as required by the federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993. That’s what the Democrat-Media Complex call “voter suppression.”
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has called for a nonpartisan commission to look into voting irregularities – and worse – that occurred in the 2020 presidential election.
Voting fraud is real throughout our history. Congress and the states should guarantee that every eligible person is able to vote and that no vote is stolen. That, this Republican suggests, is the “will of the American people.”
Walter J. Eno
Scarborough
