What happened Jan. 6 was the result of weeks of lies, encouragement and exhortation by President Trump, his family and supporters like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Five people died. Worse than the deaths, however, was the attack on democracy. The executive encouraged a mob to attack the legislative branch for the purpose of interfering with the results of an election.
It goes without saying that individual members of the mob should be prosecuted. More importantly, the president needs to be held accountable, now and for history. This is, without doubt, an impeachable offense.
The Democrats are moving to impeachment, and it is incumbent on Republicans to join them in impeachment and repudiate this attack on the legislative branch, this attack on democracy. We must draw a united, bipartisan line for future generations that the executive can never incite or cause an attack on the legislature. The very future of democracy demands nothing less.
Mary Ann Lynch
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine trails other states in publishing vaccine data
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Republicans must repudiate Trump, join impeachment effort
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: How we can honor officer killed in mob riot
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Media mea culpa overdue from Thiessen
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.