I kept reading Washington Post commentator Marc A. Thiessen’s recent column (“In attack on the Capitol, Trump has blood on his hands,” Jan. 8, Page A13), where he states that people believed President Trump’s lies about the 2020 election “because the media – which is supposed to be an objective arbiter of facts – has lost its credibility,” hoping to read Thiessen’s apology and mea culpa for all his columns backing up Trump these last four years. Nary a word in sight.

Sometimes a simple “I’m sorry” works best.

Richard J. Kessler

Bath

