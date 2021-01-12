New Ventures Maine has created a series of ten online workshops to help entrepreneurs understand and manage the many components of starting and growing their small businesses. This series is intended for individuals exploring new business ideas and is also appropriate for established businesses looking to push forward a new strategy, according to New Ventures.

Jenn Dobransky, Business Advisor and Microenterprise Specialist with New Ventures Maine announced the Business Success Series is being offered at two different times over the course of the next four months, one during the day and one in the evening. The daytime series will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 2-April 8. The evening series will be offered from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 9-April 13.

Workshops in the series cover topics including introduction to self-employment, values and mission, marketing strategy, getting your business online, pricing strategies, bookkeeping solutions, projecting cash flow, understanding your business financials, Quickbooks and tax readiness for the self-employed.

Each workshop is designed to provide concrete tools and resources to break down next steps into manageable tasks.

“Being self-employed requires ongoing learning,” said Karin Petrin, business advisor and microenterprise specialist for New Ventures Maine and a facilitator of some of the workshops. “The pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty for budding entrepreneurs and established businesses, both big and small. Entrepreneurs who engage in continuous learning are proven to be more resilient. This is the time to pause and assess what is working and what is not.”

Pre-registration is required. The deadline to register is one hour before the start of the workshop. For more information or to register visit bit.ly/classesnvme. There is no fee for the training. Recordings are not available.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide organization serving all 16 counties from six locations and 12 outreach centers. New Ventures Maine creates an empowering environment for Maine people to define and achieve their career, financial, and small business goals. Through tuition-free classes and individual coaching, they help people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets. All interactive classes and workshops are available online. Individual appointments are available by video conference or phone.

For more information on programs and services offered by New Ventures Maine, visit newventuresmaine.org.

