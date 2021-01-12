A veteran lineman is on the verge of landing a spot in the NFL history books.

Jared Veldheer, an offensive tackle who played for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, has signed with the Green Bay Packers and, if he plays in their playoff game Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, he would become the first player in NFL history to play for two different teams in the same postseason.

Veldheer was moved from the practice squad to the active roster by the Colts and after their playoff loss, he returned to the practice squad which meant another team could sign him. Although new players were subject to a six-day intake process even if coming from another team, that changed late in the season to allow a player to join a team immediately if he was coming from another team and had been subject to coronavirus testing protocol.

The move was a necessity for the Packers, who lost David Bakhtiari for the rest of the season to a knee injury he suffered in practice before the regular-season finale and Veldheer, who played in every offensive snap for the Colts against the Bills, was a handy solution. He gives the Packers depth and has an added advantage because he was with the Packers, who brought him out of retirement in November 2019. He started in the divisional round win over the Seattle Seahawks. This time, he’ll back up Rick Wagner, who has been dealing with injuries to both his knees and is in doubt for the game against the Rams and their formidable pass rush, led by Aaron Donald.

Veldheer, a 33-year-old tackle, has started in 114 games over his career, with additional stops in Denver, Arizona and Oakland. A third-round draft pick by the Raiders out of Hillsdale College in 2010, he was out of the league until 2019 when he joined the Packers late in the season. Just as he did in the 2019 season, all it took to get him to play again was a call and he joined the Colts in December, starting in Week 17 as well.

It’s an unusual opportunity “especially being away from the game the majority of the season,” he said. “When you’re sitting at home watching football week after week, you really get itchy to finally get to the Super Bowl and get a ring.”

BILLS: Buffalo reached an agreement to sign running back Devonta Freeman to its practice squad, the player’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday after ESPN.com first reported the agreement.

Freeman is a seventh-year player who was released by the New York Giants last week. He joins Buffalo (14-3) after the Bills lost rookie running back Zack Moss to a season-ending ankle injury in a 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over Indianapolis last Saturday.

Freeman must first undergo the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols before being allowed to practice, making it unlikely he’ll be available for Buffalo’s divisional-round game against the Baltimore Ravens (12-5) on Saturday.

COLTS: Longtime left tackle Anthony Castonz announced his retirement Tuesday. The 32-year-old had been an anchor on Indy’s offensive line since he was the No. 22 overall draft pick in 2011.

His decision came three days after the Colts were eliminated from the playoffs with a 27-24 wild-card round loss at Buffalo and less than two weeks after he had season-ending ankle surgery. The move was not a complete surprise. Castonzo considered retiring last year, but eventually agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Colts. But this season, the Illinois native and Boston College alum missed four regular-season games and the playoff game with rib, knee and ankle injuries.

“As a kid, it was my dream to play in the NFL,” Castonzo said in a statement released by the team. “I played my first full season of tackle football in second grade. Now I have played my last. As I sit here now, after a 10-year NFL career, I am extremely proud of all the hard work and sacrifice that allowed me to evolve that dream into a goal, and ultimately into a reality unlike anything I could have even imagined.”

SALUTE TO SERVICE: New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch, and Atlanta Falcons executive Steve Cannon are finalists for the NFL Salute to Service Award.

Now in its 10th year, the award recognizes exceptional efforts to honor and support members of the military community. It will be presented Feb. 6, the night before the Super Bowl, at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press announces its individual NFL awards.

USAA, a provider of insurance and other services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the award recipient’s honor to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. The NFL will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to the award recipient’s military charity of choice.

THE U.S. SUPREME Court has thrown out the manslaughter conviction for the man who shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith to death in 2016.

Monday’s order in favor of Cardell Hayes had been expected. In December 2017, a jury convicted Hayes by a vote of 10-2 on charges of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in the death of Smith and the wounding of Smith’s wife, who was struck in the leg by gunfire. But the Supreme Court has since ruled that such convictions must be unanimous.

A state appeals court gets the case next but, ultimately, it will be up to the new district attorney in New Orleans, Jason Williams, to decide whether to put Hayes, 33, on trial again. Hayes is serving a 25-year sentence.

The shootings followed arguments after a traffic crash. Hayes said he shot in self-defense. A state appeals court rejected that argument.

Surveillance video from the night of the shooting showed Smith’s Mercedes SUV possibly bumping Hayes’ Hummer, then driving off. Hayes followed them and rammed his vehicle into Smith’s. Both then got out and argued in the street.

