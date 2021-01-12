PORTLAND – Constance Elaine (Southard) Hemingway, 86 of Portland died Jan. 8, 2021, from complications of Covid-19. Born in Portland Feb. 10, 1934 to Kenneth and Leona (McCallam) Southard.

Moving to Gorham as a young girl and attended Gorham schools. She worked over the years for several companies including food prep for Canteen and L.L.Bean. During her later years while living in Windham she also worked for Goodwill. She belonged to the Portland Fraternal Order of Eagles 565 Aerie, where her and her husband Harold spent many Friday nights.

Connie looked forward to summers when her stepdaughter Janice came up from Florida to visit and while here she would take her to her favorite restaurants for the clam cakes and fries she so loved. She also looked forward the last five years to the twice weekly visits from her daughter

Jeanette and friend Helen who would bring goodies to enjoy while visiting and having coffee, many coffees, oh how she loved her black coffee.

In addition to her parents, Constance was predeceased by her husband, Harold Hemingway; a sister, Carolyn Berry.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette York and her husband Howard; son, Christopher Michaud and his wife Julie; grandchildren, Timothy York and his wife Rebecca, Matthew York, Christopher Michaud Jr.; great-grandsons, Landyn York and Logan Michaud; stepchildren, Janice Hemingway, Glen Hemingway his wife Francine, and Wayne Hemingway; step-grandchildren, Carrie Jo Roussel and her husband Jonathan, Melissa Gagne, Ryan Hemingway, Scott Hemingway, and Tammy Hemingway; sisters, Mary Ann Avist, Anita Dugas, and Beverly Supranant.

The family would like to thank Diane, Joanie and all the staff at PCAL for taking such good care of her.

A graveside service will be announced in the spring at Arlington Cemetery, Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Constance online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

