Daniel Rynberg 1948 – 2021 YARMOUTH – Daniel Rynberg, 72, died peacefully at home on Jan. 6, 2021. He loved children and had the opportunity to teach 1st and 2nd graders for more than 20 years. He was passionate about the environment, gardening and his dog. He is survived by his wife Marjori; his daughter Martha, his daughter-in-law Mary; granddaughters, Olivia and Carter; as well as his sister-in-law Belinda and brother Jay (Tammy). We would like to thank Hospice of So. Maine, the Yarmouth Fire Dept. and especially our friends and neighbors who have been so caring and supportive for the past many weeks. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . Donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough.

