READING, Mass./SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert Trevor of Reading, Mass. and South Portland passed away on Jan. 6, 2021 in Portland at the age of 84.Bob was born in Boston on May 6, 1936, the son of Betty and Dr. Frederick Trevor. He attended Melrose, Mass. public schools, Cushing Academy and graduated from the School of Practical Arts (Art Institute of Boston).He worked for many years as a technical illustrator of math and science books for Houghton Mifflin and Addison Wesley. As computer illustrations became more prevalent he investigated other careers eventually becoming an interior house painter. A quiet man he enjoyed engaging with customers, fastidiously doing the painting and developing friendships.Bob married Janet Trevor in 1964. They had met water skiing on Lake Winnipesaukee where their parents had cottages a mile from each other. Together they enjoyed life on the lake and raising their son Benjamin, never missing a RMHS track or cross-country meet. They traveled frequently to Amish country, Williamsburg, Shenandoah National Park and Lewisburg, W.Va. Mount Desert Island and Acadia became a special place. A highlight was a trip to Juneau, Alaska.Bob loved participating in vintage BMW rallies and ice races, hiking, skiing at Tenney Mountain, hiking and annually skiing Tuckerman’s Ravine celebrating his birthday with his son and maintaining a healthy life. An avid runner into his 70s, he won many age group awards. He participated in four marathons, running Boston twice. His most recent passion was designing and overseeing the construction of a 19 foot wooden boat. Vixen continues to give family hours of pleasure both on Winnipesaukee and Casco Bay.Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Fred Trevor; and his brother, Ted Trevor.He leaves behind Janet, his wife of 56 years; his son, Ben Tierney-Trevor and his wife Kara of So Portland; his sister, Joyce of Wolfboro, N.H.; many nieces and nephews; and much-loved grandchildren, Luke and Eva; and their dog, Ollie.A celebration of his life will hopefully be held in the summer when all can safely gather together.Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbesfuneralhome.com﻿. ﻿In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust.

