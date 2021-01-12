KENNEBUNK – Want to have a chat with a member of the Kennebunk Select Board? Got a question or two?

There will be a virtual select board outreach session from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, online via Zoom.

The sessions are hosted by two select board members, providing residents with a chance to talk with them in a non-meeting setting.

In the past, the outreach sessions were held at the town hall on the third Saturday of each month. Due to the pandemic, outreach sessions will be held via Zoom, until further notice.

Visit the town’s website calendar at www.kennebunkmaine.us/calendars for the login information and for any changes in the schedule due to the weather, availability of select board members, or other reasons.

