Arrests

1/4 at 1:57 a.m. Carolynne Barter, 21, of Elaine Drive, Brunswick, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Mathew Bowers on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/5 at 4:02 p.m. Shannon Savage, 50, of Ward Circle, Brunswick, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Lucas Shirland on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/6 at 2:35 a.m. John Parent, 28, of Schoolhouse Lane, Hampden, was arrested on Lewiston Road by Officer Robert Wright on a warrant.

Summonses

1/9 at 12:31 a.m. Trevor Brown, 18, of River Road, Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Mathew Bowers on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

1/6 at 3:03 p.m. Elevator alarm on on Bowdoin Mill Island.

1/9 at 10:39 a.m. Medical problem on Lewiston Road.

1/9 at 12:19 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Lewiston Road.

1/9 at 4:37 p.m. Outside fire on Meadow Road.

1/10 at 5:23 p.m. Fire alarm on on Elm Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Jan. 4-10.

