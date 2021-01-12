Arrests

Casey J. Tucker, 29, of Portland, on Jan. 5 on charges of theft by unauthorized use, violating condition of release and operating after habitual offender revocation, at Corsetti’s Market.

Charles R. McKinnon Jr., 47, of Hollis, on Jan. 6 on charges of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, on Landing Road.

Ismael M. Montanez, 28, of Windham, on Jan. 6 on charges of obstructing report of a crime and criminal restraint, on Depot Street.

Charles S. Parent, 50, transient, on Jan. 10 on a warrant of arrest for other agency on a charge of failure to appear.

Summonses

Jessica L. Larrabee, 35, of Limington, on Jan. 8 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, at Walmart Supercenter.

Trista C. Townsend, 31, of Scarborough, on Jan. 10 on a charge of operating after registration suspended.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: