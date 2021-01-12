Arrests
Casey J. Tucker, 29, of Portland, on Jan. 5 on charges of theft by unauthorized use, violating condition of release and operating after habitual offender revocation, at Corsetti’s Market.
Charles R. McKinnon Jr., 47, of Hollis, on Jan. 6 on charges of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, on Landing Road.
Ismael M. Montanez, 28, of Windham, on Jan. 6 on charges of obstructing report of a crime and criminal restraint, on Depot Street.
Charles S. Parent, 50, transient, on Jan. 10 on a warrant of arrest for other agency on a charge of failure to appear.
Summonses
Jessica L. Larrabee, 35, of Limington, on Jan. 8 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, at Walmart Supercenter.
Trista C. Townsend, 31, of Scarborough, on Jan. 10 on a charge of operating after registration suspended.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Driver killed when truck strikes vehicle on Maine Turnpike amid traffic slowed by police chase
-
Nation & World
As pandemic worsens, most U.S. states resist restrictions
-
College
College football: Saban looking forward after seventh title
-
Nation & World
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water scandal
-
Nation & World
Americans fear what Capitol riot portends