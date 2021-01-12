Make that three postponed Boston Celtics games in four days.

The NBA said Tuesday that the Celtics game against Orlando in Boston on Wednesday has been called off, the latest items in a wave of bad news related to the coronavirus pandemic for the league in recent days. Boston’s game in Chicago on Tuesday was already called off because of virus concerns, as was the Dallas-New Orleans game on Monday and the Heat-Celtics matchup in Boston on Sunday.

The Magic are also supposed to play the Celtics on Friday in Boston; no determination about that game has been announced.

According to the Boston Herald, the Celtics have eight players listed as out right now because of the league’s protocols. Two Celtics – Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams – have already tested positive, and five others (Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye, Javonte Green, Grant Williams, Tristan Thompson) are in contact tracing. Sunday’s game against Miami was postponed after former Celtic Avery Bradley tested positive, forcing the entire Heat roster into contact tracing.

Tatum, who for the first time since last February was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, had to savor the honor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Brown, along with Ojeleye and Green, were sent into quarantine for contact tracing as a result of Tatum’s positive test, and this is the bumpy rhythm that governs the NBA during the pandemic.

Also around the NBA, Miami was preparing to play in Philadelphia on Tuesday without eight players because of virus-related issues and subsequent contact tracing, a problem for the Heat that presented itself after they played in Washington on Saturday night. Those developments came as the NBA’s board of governors was to meet and evaluate the situation around the league and determine what steps – likely stiffening some parts of the protocols – to take in an effort to keep the season going. The league has now postponed four games since Sunday because of the virus situation among some teams.

Among the actions that the NBA is working with the National Basketball Players Association to implement, according to two people familiar with the league’s plan: urging players to stop in-game and postgame handshakes and hugs, additional mask-wearing rules especially in the bench areas, and mandates that would temporarily allow players in their home markets to only go to practices, games, workouts and tend to essential matters. The people spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the union had announced those measures.

The Wizards canceled their Tuesday practice after having two players going on the health and safety protocols list, a decision made “out of an abundance of caution.”

