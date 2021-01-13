AUBURN — A 12-year-old girl was accused Wednesday of stabbing her father in the chest during an attack at a home on Winter Street.

About 10 a.m. Wednesday, police went to 92 Winter St. where they found a man with stab wounds to the chest and stomach.

They also found his 12-year-old daughter with cuts on her hand, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the 12-year-old female was responsible for the attack on her father,” Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle wrote in a news release. “Both subjects were treated on scene by the Auburn Fire Department and transported to a local hospital. The male victim is in serious but stable condition.”

By Wednesday afternoon, no charges had been filed, although police expected that would change as their investigation progresses.

The name of the victim has not been released. The girl’s name will not be released, police said, due to her age.

Police detectives remained at the scene for hours after the stabbing. The area around the home, a large, multi-family apartment house, was cordoned off with crime scene tape as police gathered evidence and questioned potential witnesses.

One neighbor said he never noticed anything unusual at the home, other than things like a small graduation party in late spring. He did not know the man who was stabbed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: