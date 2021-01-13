Arrests
No arrests were reported from Jan. 5-11.
Summonses
1/7 at 8:45 p.m. A 16-year-old girl, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of excessive speed.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to three fire calls from Jan. 5-11.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Jan. 5-11.
