Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 5-11.

Summonses

1/7 at 8:45 p.m. A 16-year-old girl, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Aaron Webster on a charge of excessive speed.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to three fire calls from Jan. 5-11.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Jan. 5-11.

