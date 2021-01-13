KENNEBUNK – Local Democrats are hosting a food drive Monday, Jan. 18, to benefit Community Outreach Services, a food bank serving the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel.

Donations may be dropped off at the home of Dan and Claudia Sayre, 75 Summer St., Kennebunk, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Donors are asked to wear masks and drop off items in the marked bin. The food drive is a contactless event.

For a list of needed items, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1DI1LWnV3uIZZJ6yu21NuqXPjn7GUgbTXIjl_iFzV_AE/edit .

Dan and Claudia Sayre said that donations will be delivered to Community Outreach Services on Jan. 18, so contributions should be made no later than 5 p.m.

The event is part of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service. Dan Sayre said two food drives in 2020 netted nearly $5,000 for COS.

