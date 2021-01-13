If Fox, Facebook and Twitter weren’t able to systematically promote lies and exploit false narratives, would Trump have become president? Would a mob have stormed the capital? Good governance cannot prevail in a society that protects and rewards liars.

There is evidence that Americans understand this: a corporation can’t use false or misleading ads to sell margarine.

But Facebook, Fox and Twitter enjoy an enormous and dangerous loophole: To attract more viewers to their platforms and sell their “products” (ads) to advertisers at higher rates, they are allowed to swamp society in an unceasing tsunami of lies.

Is margarine more vital than democracy?

Dudley Greeley

Cumberland

