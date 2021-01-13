As a serious reader of 20th century history I was drawn to a comparison of this past weeks events in Washington to those of 1930s Germany. Then, anti-Semitic nationalists (aka Nazis) took to the streets to smash windows, loot buildings and terrorize.
Wednesday, thousands of mostly white thugs emboldened by President Trump invaded our capital, smashing windows, looting and most importantly terrorizing our elected representatives and all who work in the capital.
This attack, with people flying confederate flags, wearing shirts with denigrating references to Auschwitz and the holocaust, was no surprise in the era of Donald Trump. He is the standard bearer for liars, haters and bullies all over this country. Conspiracy theorists have found in him a man to worship.
What disturbs me most is how many of our citizens and neighbors hold the ugly beliefs demonstrated on Wednesday. When I drive around southern Maine and see the Trump flags flying what I really see is swastikas.
Paul K. Matteson
Pownal
-
