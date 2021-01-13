The Phoenix Suns are now the latest NBA team to deal with contact tracing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, and their game Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks was called off by the league after it was learned they wouldn’t have enough players cleared to participate.

That was the third game on Wednesday’s schedule to be called, joining Orlando at Boston and Utah at Washington. It also marks the second consecutive time that a team ran into issues after playing in Washington; the Miami Heat lost eight players to COVID-related issues following their road game against the Wizards on Saturday.

“Not ideal,” Hawks guard Kevin Huerter tweeted, shortly after the postponement of the game in Phoenix was announced.

The Hawks-Suns postponement was the sixth in the league since Sunday, and the seventh overall this season because of virus issues. The Celtics have been involved in three of those postponements, while the Suns, Hawks, Heat, Wizards and 76ers are among the teams dealing with significant roster depletion in recent days because of either positive tests, tracing – which indicates if someone has been in an unsafe amount of contact with a person who tested positive – or both.

It remains very possible that more games may have to be postponed. The Celtics are hoping to host the Magic on Friday in the second game of what was intended to be a two-game series; if that game happens, it would be Boston’s first contest in a full week.

Phoenix has home games coming up against Golden State on Friday and Indiana on Saturday, and Washington is scheduled to go to Detroit on Friday.

Postponed games are likely to be rescheduled in the second half of the season. The league has only released schedules through March 4, saying earlier this season that the second half would also include “any games postponed … that can reasonably be added to the second half schedule.”

ROCKETS: James Harden publicly acknowledged his discord with the Houston Rockets for the first time late Tuesday night following back-to-back blowout losses to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We’re just not good enough … I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden said. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

Harden had remained quiet through months of speculation that he is unhappy in Houston. Numerous reports have indicated he’s looking to be shipped to Brooklyn to play with former Oklahoma City teammate Kevin Durant, who left and became an NBA champion with Golden State. For all his accomplishments, Harden is still seeking an NBA title.

He’s been asked repeatedly to address the trade rumors since the season began but has deflected questions and refused to reveal any frustration.

That all changed after a 117-100 blowout loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night. The Lakers led by 30 points in the third quarter after leading by 27 during a 120-102 on Sunday.

Harden didn’t elaborate or take any additional questions following his initial comments.

