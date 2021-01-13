Harold Siagel 1931 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Harold Siagel died of natural causes on Jan. 10, 2021 at the Highlands in Topsham at the age of 89. Harold was larger than life in many ways, always finding means to help others out. Harold was born in Boston on May 3, 1931 and was the youngest of six siblings. He attended Boston Latin and could recall versus from Shakespeare from that time well into his 80s. He attended Boston University and Suffolk where he took business classes and was part of the crew team. His career is a tale of American bootstrap-success, luck, and an appetite for risk. Harold was an entrepreneur having started at least 11 businesses across multiple industries: whiskey bottling, steel shredding plant, steel casting mill, two restaurants and a night club, two furniture manufacturing companies, pest control, glass and aluminum recycling business, computer services, environmental services, and van and a camper conversion business. Many of Harold’s business enterprises were focused on environmental clean-up. In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, he spent several years working for Park Corporation of Cleveland Ohio. That experience was particularly memorable for Harold where he also forged a close relationship with founder, Ray Park. An example of his ingenuity and foresight for business was his claim to have been laughed out of a boardroom when pitching an idea for bottled water before that industry gained a foothold. Harold’s adventurous career led him to travel extensively and live in many different places. His friendly nature, easy going style and genuine interest in others made it easy for him to forge new friendships. From time to time, Harold would regale family and friends with fun stories about some of the more celebrated characters he befriended along the way. Harold always took a keen interest in helping those in need. Harold had a love for the ocean and Boothbay Harbor, owning several boats during his lifetime and taking many adventurous trips over the years including a passage from Boothbay Harbor to Palm Beach, Fla. Harold spent many memorable hours ferrying family and friends on his boat and introducing them to Boothbay. Harold was former husband of Lillian Siagel and Nancy Young; father of Daniel Siagel (Wendy Cohen) of Belmont, Mass., Stephanie Bernier (Rene) of Topsham, Errin Siagel (Teresa Koster) of Boston, and Julianna Siagel of Brunswick. He was grandfather to Samantha, Casey, and Nicholas; Benjamin, Alexander, and Rachel; Jaden, Dallas, and Scarlett; great-grandfather to Camden, Scarlett and Brennan and Josephine and Lillian. Harold is predeceased by Lillian Siagel; grandson, Benjamin Bernier; and Harold’s five siblings. Harold will be interred at the Temple Bethel El Memorial Park in Portland. No service is scheduled at this time due to the pandemic. A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future, when it is safe to do so. The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of the Highlands of Topsham and CHANS Home Health and Hospice for excellent and respectful care. Arrangements are in the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

