Arrests

Eldon P. Burdo II, 51, of New York, on Jan. 6 on a charge of OUI (drugs or combo), on Thomas Drive.

Ethan Monroe, 21, of Windham, on Jan. 6 on a charge of violating condition of release and domestic assault.

Ana Patricia Monzon Camas, 41, of East Boothbay, on Jan. 8 on a charge of domestic assault.

Summonses

Brandon N. Brown, 23, of Teri Circle, on Jan. 5 on a charge of parking scofflaw violation, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Joseph A. Gaudet, 33, of Bridgton Road, on Jan. 5 on a charge of resident failing to register a vehicle after 150 days, on Spring Street.

Austin O. Bernard, 25, of Dixfield, on Jan. 8 on a charge of possession of marijuana, on Cumberland Street.

