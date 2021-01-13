St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry in Wiscasset will receive $1 for every purchase of a $2.50 reusable shopping bag at the Hannaford supermarket in Damariscotta through January as part of Hannaford’s Bags for a Cause initiative.
The pantry is open Thursdays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. for drive-by assistance. For emergencies, call St. Philip’s at (207) 882-7647 or via message at facebook.com/HelpYourselfShelfFoodPantry/
