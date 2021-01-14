240 Strings will hold its third livestreamed performance of the season later this month.

Anastasia Antonacos, of the Portland Piano Trio, will play some solo piano music by European, African-American, Afro-Caribbean, and Asian-American composers and arrangers on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Antonacos has performed around the world as a soloist and chamber musician. She has testified before the federal Appropriations Committee in support of funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, and her solo CD, “Colour is the Keyboard,” was recorded and produced by Bob Ludwig of Gateway Mastering Studios.

A former member of the full-time piano faculty at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Antonacos holds a master’s and doctorate in piano performance from Indiana University in Bloomington, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine School of Music. She is a faculty member at the USM School of Music and a founding director of 240 Strings. She performs regularly around New England as a member of the Portland Piano Trio, which has been chosen for multiple residencies at Avaloch Farm Institute. She lives with her husband and daughter in Portland, where she was named one of the 100 Most Influential People of Portland by the Phoenix.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: