Officer joins Gorham PD

Officer Eric Sanborn has joined the Gorham Police Department after serving as a certified, part-time officer in Buxton. He was sworn in Jan. 4 and will work the midnight patrol shift.

Sanborn will undergo Gorham field training and then attend the Maine Criminal Justice Basic Law Enforcement Training program.

He served with the U.S. Marine Corps for 24 years, retiring as a master sergeant.

Socking it to need

The annual sock drive at St. Anne Parish takes on even more importance and relevance this year, organizers say.

“The parish is collecting socks as well as mittens, gloves, scarves, and hats for those in need, especially the homeless,” said Fr. Lou Phillips, pastor of the parish.

Past clothing drives have “been quite successful,” he said, and parishioners have donated thousands and thousands of pairs of socks for community members in need. Recipients include veterans groups, shelters, food pantries, Amistad, Preble Street and St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Portland.

“We’ve also distributed the collected items to schools in Buxton, Gorham, and Limington, as needed,” said Teresa Ledue of St. Anne Parish.

Donations for men, women and children can be dropped off before and after all January Masses (Saturdays, 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m.; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.) just inside the church, 299 Main St. Items may also be dropped off during the St. Anne Knights of Columbus Fish Dinner on Friday, January 15.

Senior Center awarded gift

The Lakes Region Senior Center, based in Gorham, has received a $500 donation from the Mechanics Savings Bank branch in Windham.

In a letter, Vickie McMullen, Windham branch manager, said the senior center was chosen in recognition of understanding the importance for seniors to have social interaction and activities to exercise the mind and body.

“We are thrilled with the donation,” said the senior center’s Blanche Alexander.

