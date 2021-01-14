Now that members of Congress know what it’s like to cower under their desks in fear for their lives, maybe they will take a less measured – and politically expedient – approach to school shootings and gun control.
American children huddled in fear for their lives in their classrooms and cafeterias long before last Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol, and it was members of Congress who routinely failed to act.
Assuming we still consider the education of our youth a pillar – if not a citadel – of our democracy, give me one good reason we should consider the insurgency at our Capitol any different from the mass shootings at Columbine, Newtown, Sandy Hook and Parkland.
It’s time for many of our political leaders to grow a spine and serve others, not themselves!
Tim Bobinsky
Portland
