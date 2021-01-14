The time for soul searching has arrived for all supporters of Donald Trump. As they wash the blood from their hands, they should take a long, honest look in the mirror, for every Trump vote is complicit in what happened last week, especially those enabling votes for re-election.
And if that look in the mirror does nothing for them? Then perhaps it’s time that they put out an APB on their consciences.
David Salvail
Eliot
