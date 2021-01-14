RETIREMENTS

After 20 years with the Maine Health Care Association, President and CEO Richard Erb plans to retire effective June 30, at which time Erb also will step down from the board of directors. The board has initiated a search process to identify a successor for Erb that will include a review of both internal and external candidates while he works alongside them during the onboarding process. The association has grown in membership, expanded its programs and become a well-known voice for long-term care in Maine under Erb’s leadership. He plans to remain in Maine with his wife, Shannon, for the next chapter of his life.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The University of New England Board of Trustees has elected five new members, including Stephen C. Shannon, former dean of the UNE College of Osteopathic Medicine and president emeritus of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine; Calen Colby, civil engineer and co-owner and president of Colby Co., and Marjorie “Marge” Kilkelly, a policy program manager for the Maine Primary Care Association who served in the Maine Legislature from 1986 to 2002. Lyric Jordan of the UNE College of Dental Medicine class of 2022 was named student trustee, representing the Portland campus, and Jacob Audet, medical biology major in the class of 2021, was named student trustee representing the Biddeford campus.

Defend Our Health, formerly known as the Environmental Health Strategy Center, has announced the following appointments to its board of directors: Allyson Fulton was elected secretary, and Kristin Jackson was added as a new member. Fulton is a senior product owner with the digital strategy and incubation team at Unum Group, and Jackson is the green team project director at 360 Campaign Consulting.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland has named two new board members: Tamara Thomas, principal of iThomas Consulting, and Stacey Evans, vice president and general counsel at ElleVet Sciences LLC.

NEW HIRES

Defend Our Health has announced the hires of Taylor Moore and Bronley Luhrman. Moore joins the team as communication director, bringing experience from her background working at the intersection of strategic communications, outreach and media for presidential and senatorial campaigns. Prior to joining Defend Our Health, Luhrman developed her background in fundraising and development as membership director for the Montclair Film Festival, and in public policy and politics working for the mayor of Los Angeles.

Community Concepts Finance Corp. has welcomed Nate Libby as its new president. Libby, who has been working with Community Concepts as a consultant on two wellness shelter projects since April, is a Lewiston resident who has served in the Maine Senate since December 2014 and is serving his final two-year term in the state’s part-time citizen Legislature. He has worked for eight years as a consultant to nonprofit and local government clients and has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern Maine, as well as a bachelor’s degree in history and economics from Bates College. Libby will be assuming the role previously held by Glen Holmes, CCFC’s President since 2017, who is leaving for a position with the city of Auburn.

PROMOTIONS

Pierce Atwood LLP has announced that Sarah Tracy and Kris J. Eimicke have been named co-chairs of the firm’s energy infrastructure project development and finance practice group. Tracy advises generators, utilities and large commercial energy users throughout New England on state and federal energy issues. Eimicke focuses his practice on complex business transactions, with a particular emphasis on highly structured transactions utilizing or involving federal and state tax credits, including renewable energy tax credits and other economic development programs, such as opportunity zones and new markets tax credits. Both Tracy and Eimicke are frequent speakers and presenters on a variety of energy and finance topics, and are active members of related professional and civic organizations.

Sam Clockedile has been promoted to assistant vice president and marketing officer by Katahdin Trust. He will continue to be responsible for the implementation of marketing campaigns, promotions and community relations efforts for all 16 locations of Katahdin Trust in his new role. Working out of its operations center in Houlton, Clockedile has held various positions of increasing responsibility within the marketing department since joining in 2010, and in May 2018 he obtained his Certified Financial Marketing Professional certification. Clockedile is a native of Mars Hill and earned his degree in business administration and management from the University of Maine Presque Isle.

HONORS & AWARDS

Wellness coach Jason Gootman has earned the credential of Mayo Clinic Certified Wellness Coach after completing training offered through the state-of-the art Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He is the first Mayo Clinic Certified Wellness Coach in Maine after completing coursework in nutrition, exercise science, holistic wellness and the psychology of behavior change and habit formation, as well as supervised practice coaching. Gootman works with members of the public looking to improve their well-being and seeking expert guidance and support in forming new self-care habits.

