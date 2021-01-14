RETIREMENTS

After 20 years with the Maine Health Care Association, President and CEO Richard Erb plans to retire and leave the board of directors effective June 30. The search for a successor will include a review of candidates while Erb works with them. The association has grown and become a well-known voice for long-term care in Maine under Erb’s leadership. He plans to remain in Maine with his wife, Shannon.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The University of New England Board of Trustees has elected five new members, including Stephen C. Shannon, former dean of the UNE College of Osteopathic Medicine and president emeritus of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine; Calen Colby, civil engineer and co-owner and president of Colby Co., and Marjorie “Marge” Kilkelly, a policy program manager for the Maine Primary Care Association and former Maine legislator. Lyric Jordan of the UNE College of Dental Medicine class of 2022 was named student trustee for the Portland campus; and Jacob Audet, medical biology major in the class of 2021, was named student trustee for the Biddeford campus.

Defend Our Health, formerly the Environmental Health Strategy Center, has named Allyson Fulton secretary, and Kristin Jackson a new member of its board of directors. Fulton is a senior product owner with the digital strategy and incubation team at Unum Group, and Jackson is the green team project director at 360 Campaign Consulting.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland has named two new board members: Tamara Thomas, principal of iThomas Consulting, and Stacey Evans, vice president and general counsel at ElleVet Sciences LLC.

NEW HIRES

Defend Our Health has hired Taylor Moore and Bronley Luhrman. Moore will be communication director, with a background working in strategic communications, outreach and media for presidential and senatorial campaigns. Luhrman was the membership director for the Montclair Film Festival, and has worked in public policy and politics for the mayor of Los Angeles.

Community Concepts Finance Corp. has named Nate Libby as its new president. Libby, who has worked with Community Concepts as a consultant on two wellness shelter projects since April, is a Lewiston resident who has served in the Maine Senate since December 2014. He has worked for eight years as a consultant to nonprofit and local government clients and has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern Maine, and a bachelor’s degree in history and economics from Bates College. Libby will be taking over for Glen Holmes, CCFC’s president since 2017, who is taking a position with the city of Auburn.

PROMOTIONS

Pierce Atwood LLP has announced that Sarah Tracy and Kris J. Eimicke have been named co-chairs of the firm’s energy infrastructure project development and finance practice group. Tracy advises generators, utilities and large commercial energy users on state and federal energy issues. Eimicke focuses his practice on complex business transactions, with an emphasis on highly structured transactions utilizing or involving federal and state renewable energy and other tax credits.

Sam Clockedile has been promoted to assistant vice president and marketing officer by Katahdin Trust. He will continue to be responsible for the implementation of marketing campaigns, promotions and community relations efforts. Clockedile joined Katahdin Trust in 2010. Clockedile is a native of Mars Hill and earned his degree in business administration and management from the University of Maine Presque Isle.

HONORS & AWARDS

Wellness coach Jason Gootman has earned the credential of Mayo Clinic Certified Wellness Coach after completing training through the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He is the first Mayo Clinic Certified Wellness Coach in Maine after completing coursework in nutrition, exercise science, holistic wellness and the psychology of behavior change and habit formation, as well as supervised practice coaching.

