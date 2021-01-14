JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the search says Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are “working toward finalizing” a deal to make him the team’s coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday because an agreement was not yet in place. The person said it could be done soon.

Meyer would be leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target, and Khan waited nearly a week to get to this point. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami and again Wednesday. Hiring the longtime college coach with three national championships would signify a new direction for a franchise that has lost 105 of 144 games since Khan took over in 2012.

Meyer went 187-32 – a staggering winning percentage of 85.3 – in stops at Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18). He ranks seventh all time in collegiate winning percentage, trailing only Notre Dame legends Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy among coaches at major programs.

But doubts remain about Meyer’s ability to make a smooth transition to the NFL, where motivational tactics tend to be moot and losing multiple games every year is a given. Meyer never lost more than five times in any season as a college head coach; he went 83-9 at Ohio State.

Still, Meyer has been eyeing an NFL move for months. He researched the league with help from former players and friends, started assembling a potential staff and learned how the front office works. Meyer and Khan have been friends for years, building a relationship while both were living in Big Ten country.

Jacksonville was the most attractive opening. The Jaguars have 11 picks in the 2021 draft, including five in the top 65, and are nearly $100 million under the projected salary cap. Adding to the appeal: Khan, a billionaire businessman, has shown a penchant for patience and a willingness to spend big.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a lock to land in Jacksonville with the top pick and will be the centerpiece of the team’s latest rebuild.

Meyer would replace Doug Marrone, who was fired after losing the final 15 games in 2020. Marrone went 25-44 in four-plus seasons with the Jaguars, including 2-1 in the 2017 postseason. Marrone failed repeatedly to fill the team’s long-standing hole at quarterback, and Khan kept him and general manager Dave Caldwell around a year longer than many expected to make them clean up a fractured locker room and a stressed salary cap.

THE NFL HAS clarified its eligibility requirements for the draft to allow college players who would’ve played a fourth season during the pandemic-altered 2020 season to be eligible.

In a memo sent to teams that was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, the league said the 2020 college football season will be considered a season of participation for all college football student-athletes, including players who opted out, received a redshirt, were academically ineligible or attended schools that canceled or postponed their seasons.

In August, the NCAA granted players a fifth year of eligibility. A player who entered college in 2017, played three seasons and was still a member of his school’s team in 2020 is automatically eligible for the draft. This includes any players who opted out.

A player who entered college in 2016, red-shirted in one of the next four seasons and was still a member of his school’s team in 2020 is automatically eligible for the draft. This also includes any players who opted out.

A player who entered college in 2017 and already received a redshirt year, has to submit a petition for special eligibility to be eligible for the draft. This requirement also applies to players who entered college in 2018.

The procedures for underclassmen remain the same.

LIONS: Detroit agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to be its general manager, a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced told The Associated Press.

Holmes led the Rams’ college scouting department for eight years and started his 18-year career with them as a public relations intern in 2003.

Holmes had a second interview in Detroit on Wednesday, meeting with the franchise’s leaders in person, and was impressive enough to land the job.

He will replace Bob Quinn, who was fired along with Coach Matt Patricia in November.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh’s playoff flameout cost offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and two assistants their jobs.

The team announced Thursday it would not renew the contracts of Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, and secondary coach Tom Bradley following a 48-37 loss to Cleveland on Sunday night.

Coach Mike Tomlin hinted at major changes on Wednesday after Pittsburgh dropped five of its final six games following an 11-0 start and didn’t waste time getting started. While quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played well for long stretches in his return from right elbow surgery, the running game disappeared over the second half of the season and finished dead last in the NFL in both yards rushing and yards per carry.

“I think when you are dead last in anything, it is (personnel and scheme),” Tomlin said. “We better assess it as such. We will not accept our current position in that area. We cannot. We have to attack that and we will.”

Tomlin and Fichtner met as assistants at Arkansas State in the late 1990s and Tomlin hired Fichtner as a wide receivers coach shortly after replacing Bill Cowher in January 2007. Fichtner was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2010 before being elevated to offensive coordinator three years ago after the team let go of Todd Haley following a playoff loss to Jacksonville.

JETS: New York completed its in-person second interview with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Thursday as its search for a head coach continues.

Smith had a remote meeting with the Jets on Monday. The team flew him in Wednesday to meet with team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, team president Hymie Elhai and GM Joe Douglas. The visit continued through Thursday morning before Smith left the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Smith is the second of the nine candidates the Jets have interviewed to have an in-person sitdown with team officials. San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh met with New York on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading for an in-person interview with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 38-year-old Smith was also expected to meet with the Eagles and is one of the most popular coaching candidates.

BROWNS: Coach Kevin Stefanski returned to the team’s facility Thursday, 10 days after the first-year coach tested positive with the virus and after he missed Cleveland’s playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Instead of being on the sideline at Heinz Field, Stefanski was 135 miles away in his Ohio home, where he nervously paced in front of his TV as the Browns built an early 28-0 lead and held for a 48-37 victory – Cleveland’s first in the postseason in 26 years.

Stefanski will make his playoff debut on the sideline this week when the Browns play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Related Headlines NFL playoffs: Experience at quarterback not an issue for Bucs and Saints

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »