STANDISH – Betty Haines Nicholas Gervais, 92, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 10, 1928, daughter of the late Eva and Roy Haines and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1945.

She is a past president of the Queen’s Guild Sodality at St. Joseph’s Parish in Lewiston.

Her working career included being the assistant to the president at Tri County Mental Health Services in Lewiston, serving on the Governor’s First Tourism Council, and treasurer and assistant CEO of Saunders Manufacturing Co. in Readfield.

After retirement, she was a tour guide for Mainline Tours.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, Marcel Gervais; son, Dennis Gervais; and great-grandson, Kyle St.Clair.

Survivors include her daughter, Diane Warner and husband William, daughter-in-law, Betsy Gervais; grandchildren, Noah Wilmot and wife Heather, Rebecca Kosakowski and husband Todd, Emily and Abby Gervais, Andrew Gervais and his wife Emily Melzer, and William Warner and Kate St. Clair; great-grandchildren include Brittney Wilmot and fiancé Jake Ashline, Ava and Isaac Kosakowski, Milo Melzer, Alex, Jack, and Willow St. Clair; nephew, Greg Froton and wife Denise, niece, Colleen Poulin and husband Carroll; and goddaughter, Patti Pratte and husband Jean.

Betty’s family would like to thank the staff of Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for their care and support of Betty in her final days.

Memorial Mass and burial information will be announced in the spring.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

