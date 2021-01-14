TOPSFIELD — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving two trucks Down East.
The crash killed Tyler Dwyer, 30, of Houlton, on Thursday in Topsfield, police said.
Dwyer was driving a pickup truck that collided with a tractor-trailer that was hauling logs, police said.
Police said a passenger of Dwyer’s truck was also injured in the crash. They were still working to reconstruct the crash site.
Dwyer was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Route 1.
