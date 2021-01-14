BRUNSWICK — Brunswick police are asking for the public’s help finding a vehicle that hit a plane at Brunswick Executive Airport sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday.

A vehicle crashed through a gate at the airport located in Brunswick Landing, a former Navy base in the Cook’s Corner area. The vehicle struck the nose of a plane parked on the tarmac before hitting another fence and leaving, a press release states.

Based on evidence left behind, investigators are looking for a newer Jeep Wrangler with damage to the front end and driver’s side mirror.

If anyone has information about this vehicle, contact Detective John Roma at (207) 721-4341 or [email protected] or Officer Nick Bedard at (207) 721-4381 or [email protected]

