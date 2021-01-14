Singer-songwriter Jacob McCurdy has been active in the local music scene for several years with The Dapper Gents and The Johnny Clay Shanks Band. His solo sound is one that funnels folk, rock and roots into indie-Americana, and McCurdy released the five-song EP “For the Weekend” last summer.

His latest single, “Ready to Fall,” was released on Jan. 8 and is a tender-hearted love song with acoustic guitar and vocals by McCurdy, piano by Mike Maurice, upright bass by Stu Mahan and cello by Danny Rand. Backing vocals are from Alex Calabrese who co-wrote the song with McCurdy.

The song is available on all streaming platforms including jacobmccurdy.bandcamp.com/track/readytofall.

Here’s “Ready to Fall:”

