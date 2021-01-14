Arrests
1/10 at 8:52 p.m. Derrick Lamar Edwards, 41, of Scarborough, was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.
Summonses
1/4 at 1:41 a.m. James N. Dolloff Jr., 33, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Running Hill Road and Sable Oaks Drive by Officer Melissa Diclemente on charges of burglary of an unlocked motor vehicle and unlawful possession of drugs.
1/4 at 11:02 a.m. Delaney F. Sawyer, 21, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Ashley Drive by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
1/5 at 9:36 a.m. Wilfred F. Dubois, 67, of Unity, was issued a summons on the corner of Pine Point Road and Jasper Street by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving or allowing operati0n of a vehicle with a suspended registration.
1/5 at 12:36 p.m. Sean L. Longley, 29, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving or allowing operati0n of a vehicle with a suspended registration.
1/6 at 9:08 a.m. Ernest William Diggins, 46, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of violating conditions of release.
1/9 at 4:39 p.m. Jose Luis Martinez, 40, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of shoplifting.
Fire calls
1/5 at 5:43 p.m. Assist Gorham.
1/5 at 6:44 p.m. Gas stove leak on Freedom Road.
1/6 at 8:05 a.m. Structure fire on Thomas Drive.
1/6 at 11:47 a.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.
1/7 at 10:52 a.m. Odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Road.
1/7 at 1:55 p.m. Outside investigation on Gateway Circle.
1/7 at 10:22 p.m. Assist Gorham.
1/8 at 12:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Winslow Homer Road.
1/8 at 8:57 a.m. Assist Gorham.
1/8 at 11:36 a.m. Assist Gorham.
1/8 at 8:24 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Highland Avenue.
1/9 at 3:51 a.m. Assist Gorham.
1/9 at 4:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.
1/10 at 10:33 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Ash Swamp Road.
EMS
Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Jan. 4 to 10.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Washington’s National Mall to be entirely closed on Inauguration Day
-
Nation & World
McConnell breaks with Trump, says he’ll consider convicting him in Senate trial
-
Nation & World
In wake of Capitol violence, FAA issues order to crack down on unruly passengers
-
Business
Maine unemployment claims remain high for first week of 2021
-
Kennebunk Post
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event features online presentation