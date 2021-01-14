Arrests

1/10 at 8:52 p.m. Derrick Lamar Edwards, 41, of Scarborough, was arrested on Ashley Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

1/4 at 1:41 a.m. James N. Dolloff Jr., 33, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Running Hill Road and Sable Oaks Drive by Officer Melissa Diclemente on charges of burglary of an unlocked motor vehicle and unlawful possession of drugs.

1/4 at 11:02 a.m. Delaney F. Sawyer, 21, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Ashley Drive by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

1/5 at 9:36 a.m. Wilfred F. Dubois, 67, of Unity, was issued a summons on the corner of Pine Point Road and Jasper Street by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving or allowing operati0n of a vehicle with a suspended registration.

1/5 at 12:36 p.m. Sean L. Longley, 29, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of driving or allowing operati0n of a vehicle with a suspended registration.

1/6 at 9:08 a.m. Ernest William Diggins, 46, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Brian Nappi on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/9 at 4:39 p.m. Jose Luis Martinez, 40, of Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of shoplifting.

Fire calls

1/5 at 5:43 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/5 at 6:44 p.m. Gas stove leak on Freedom Road.

1/6 at 8:05 a.m. Structure fire on Thomas Drive.

1/6 at 11:47 a.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

1/7 at 10:52 a.m. Odor investigation on Pleasant Hill Road.

1/7 at 1:55 p.m. Outside investigation on Gateway Circle.

1/7 at 10:22 p.m. Assist Gorham.

1/8 at 12:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Winslow Homer Road.

1/8 at 8:57 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/8 at 11:36 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/8 at 8:24 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Highland Avenue.

1/9 at 3:51 a.m. Assist Gorham.

1/9 at 4:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Route 1.

1/10 at 10:33 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector on Ash Swamp Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Jan. 4 to 10.

