Arrests

12/19 at 4:20 p.m. Stephen Yerxa, 53, listed as a transient, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, attempting to commit a crime, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

12/20 at 4:57 a.m. Heather Rae Carlow, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a warrant.

12/20 at 9:53 a.m. Joshua R. Nisbet, 43, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs, unlawful trafficking of drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and a probation violation.

12/21 at 5:21 a.m. Olivia Roy, 19, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12/21 at 7:16 p.m. Lisa Powers, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12/22 at 1:25 a.m. Donata Oddi, 31, of Portland, was arrested on East Wainwright Circle by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

12/24 at 12:14 a.m. David Le Bryer, 26, of Freeport, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jordan Peters on warrants.

12/24 at 3:53 p.m. Samuel Hall, 46, of Portland, was issued a summons on Clarks Pond Parkway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of theft by taking.

1/2 at 1:10 a.m. Jeffrey M. Trenholm, 58, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ryan Pugh on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/2 at 11:02 p.m. Jarod Cook, 50, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of violating a protective order.

1/3 at 9:33 p.m. Cameron Cartier, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/6 at 12:43 a.m. Jonathan Hillier, 41, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Travis Emerson on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing to sign a uniform summons.

1/7 at 4:40 p.m. Cameron Cartier, 25, listed as a transient, was arrested on High Street by Officer Caleb Gray on charges of obstructing public ways, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

1/7 at 5:41 p.m. Charles Conant, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Alfred Guisto on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct and violating conditions of release.

1/8 at 2:51 p.m. Tammy Foster, 51, of Rockland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jordan Peters on charges of criminal threatening, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

12/19 at 12:24 a.m. Brian J. Tisdale, 23, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

12/19 at 1:44 p.m. Stephen Kheang, 47, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of attaching false plates.

12/20 at 12:01 a.m. A 17-year-old Bowdoinham girl was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of minor consuming liquor.

12/20 at 12:01 a.m. A 17-year-old Scarborough girl was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of minor consuming liquor.

12/20 at 9:40 p.m. Jack Twombly, 20, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Coach Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

12/21 at 2:11 a.m. Gregory A. Smart, 44, of Poland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

12/22 at 6:26 p.m. Andrea Anastacio, 40, of New Gloucester, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

12/22 at 7:45 p.m. Bobbi Jo Smith, 39, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jordan Peters on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

12/22 at 9:46 p.m. Rodney Brewer, 37, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jordan Peters on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

12/23 at 3:39 p.m. Eric C. Beausang, 53, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Preble Street by Officer Travis Emerson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

12/23 at 4:08 p.m. Shannon Morrison, 30, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

12/24 at 12:04 a.m. Zachary Silva, 24, of Saco, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jordan Peters on a charge of attaching false plates.

1/1 at 1:14 a.m. Benjamin R. Hodgkins, 57, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Cash Corner by Officer Jordan Peters on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

1/1 at 1:51 a.m. Diane Inamhoro, 46, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Broadway by Sgt. Kevin Sager on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

1/1 at 8:10 p.m. Samuel Boswell, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on John W. Roberts Road by Sgt. Kevin Sager on a charge of failing to make an oral or written accident report.

1/4 at 10:18 a.m. Troy Tanguay, 21, of Arundel, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

1/4 at 4:33 p.m. Shakir O. Nsengiyumva, 18, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Eric Young on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

1/5 at 1:19 a.m. Gregory Hugill, 34, of Portland, was issued a summons on Route 701 by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1/6 at 5:56 p.m. Marc T. Reardon, 36, of Steep Falls, was issued a summons on Bramhall Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Fire calls

1/5 at midnight. False fire alarm on Fort Road.

1/5 at 12:48 a.m. False fire alarm on Scarborough Connector.

1/5 at 9:28 p.m. Public service call on Willow Street.

1/6 at 10:05 a.m. False fire alarm on Landry Circle.

1/6 at 11:16 a.m. Gas leak on Maine Mall Road.

1/6 at 2:55 p.m. No incident found on arrival on Interstate 95.

1/7 at 1:47 p.m. Overheated motor on Broadway.

1/7 at 5:08 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Oakdale Avenue.

1/7 at 6:48 p.m. Defective elevator with no occupants on Southborough Drive.

1/8 at 7:04 a.m. Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle on Cummings Road.

1/8 at 7:24 a.m. Cover assignment on Pillsbury Street.

1/8 at 9:47 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with pedestrian on Cottage Road.

1/8 at 3:34 p.m. Defective elevator with no occupants on Main Street.

1/8 at 4:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Broadway.

1/8 at 6:44 p.m. False fire alarm on Philbrook Avenue.

1/9 at 5:10 p.m. Defective elevator with no occupants on Brickhill Avenue.

1/9 at 11:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pennsylvania Avenue.

1/10 at 12:56 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Market Street.

1/10 at 5:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street.

1/11 at 9:18 p.m. False fire alarm on Heron Cove Drive.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 74 calls from Jan. 5 to 11.

