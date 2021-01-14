The University of Maine women’s basketball team’s home series against Vermont this weekend has been postponed after Vermont was “deemed unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols,” the America East Conference announced Thursday.

Instead, Maine will travel to the University of Albany to play games on Saturday and Sunday at noon. The Black Bears’ series at Albany originally had been scheduled for Feb. 6-7.

Maine is in first place in America East with a 5-1 conference record, 8-1 overall. Albany is 1-1 in the conference and 2-4 overall.

Makeup dates and times for Maine’s series with Vermont will be announced at a later date.

America East also announced that this weekend’s women’s basketball series between Hartford and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols involving UMBC. Instead, Hartford will play two games against New Jersey Institute of Technology this weekend.

Send questions/comments to the editors.