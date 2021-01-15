Donald Trump’s assault on democracy requires two responses: removal and condemnation.

As to removal, the 25th Amendment route is the only avenue in the time remaining.

As to condemnation, impeachment or censure is appropriate, but censure is the better course, for two reasons. First, impeachment would tie up the Senate when it has forward-looking business to attend to. Second, censure would force House Republicans to identify themselves as either friends of democracy or dead-enders.

Censure would not remove Trump, but neither would impeachment.

Mel Zarr
Falmouth

