The events in Washington, D.C., last week will be discussed for decades, even centuries.
As an attorney in Maine, who has tried cases in the courts of this state, I was appalled to see the conduct of a fellow attorney, Rudolph Giuliani. Every time I see the clip of his speech to that angry group, already prepared through the internet to do battle, saying, “Trial by combat,” I am watching exhibit A of his trial and disbarment proceedings that apparently are already in motion.
The bar of this state, including every single lawyer, is required to attend an annual seminar on civility, refraining from aggressive behavior and, above all, preventing violence of any kind. Mr. Giuliani must have never attended such a seminar, and breached many of the rules that govern our profession as attorneys, whose duty it is to respect the rule of law.
This was the same man who rose to fame after 9/11, vowing to bring the terrorists to justice. He was the hero. Now he has turned 180 degrees and incited what may be the most famous riot in history, which could have resulted in the massacre, lynching or injury of innocent members of Congress, the Senate, staff, press and those honored to watch the electoral vote certification. What was he thinking? That his appeal from losing the election challenge in the courts of this nation would be violence.
May the lawyers of this state and nation join to condemn such behavior and regret that this man called himself an attorney at law.
Ellsworth Rundlett
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough looks for firm to help in superintendent search
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Town Council examines possibility of assisted living facility
-
Scarborough Leader
Downtown Advisory Committee begins work on town center design
-
The Forecaster
Sande’s Picks: Southern Midcoast food scene still thriving
-
Southern Forecaster
Cape moves forward with school building, renovation projects
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.