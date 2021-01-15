The events in Washington, D.C., last week will be discussed for decades, even centuries.

As an attorney in Maine, who has tried cases in the courts of this state, I was appalled to see the conduct of a fellow attorney, Rudolph Giuliani. Every time I see the clip of his speech to that angry group, already prepared through the internet to do battle, saying, “Trial by combat,” I am watching exhibit A of his trial and disbarment proceedings that apparently are already in motion.

The bar of this state, including every single lawyer, is required to attend an annual seminar on civility, refraining from aggressive behavior and, above all, preventing violence of any kind. Mr. Giuliani must have never attended such a seminar, and breached many of the rules that govern our profession as attorneys, whose duty it is to respect the rule of law.

This was the same man who rose to fame after 9/11, vowing to bring the terrorists to justice. He was the hero. Now he has turned 180 degrees and incited what may be the most famous riot in history, which could have resulted in the massacre, lynching or injury of innocent members of Congress, the Senate, staff, press and those honored to watch the electoral vote certification. What was he thinking? That his appeal from losing the election challenge in the courts of this nation would be violence.

May the lawyers of this state and nation join to condemn such behavior and regret that this man called himself an attorney at law.

Ellsworth Rundlett

Cape Elizabeth

