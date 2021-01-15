GARDINER — Brandon Emerson had 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Mt. Ararat boys basketball team to a 49-37 win over Gardiner on Friday night.

Carson Taylor added 15 points for the Eagles while Jace Hollenbach stuffed the stat sheet with four points, four assists, and six rebounds.

Kalvin Catchings paced the Tigers with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MT. ARARAT 47, GARDINER 43: Elsa Daulerio and Jaden Lohr each scored 12 points to lead the Eagles to a 47-43 win over the Tigers in Topsham.

Lauren Magno and Morgan Ruff added seven points apiece for Mt. Ararat.

Lizzy Gruber led Gardiner with 16 points.

