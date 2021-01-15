NEW YORK — James Harden delivered 32 points and a triple-double in his Brooklyn debut, Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points in his first game back with his former teammate, and the Nets showed off their potent potential in a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Harden had 14 assists and 12 rebounds after being cleared to play earlier in the afternoon when all the players in the blockbuster trade that brought him from Houston had completed their physicals. Harden also had nine turnovers.

He had no practice time with the Nets but became the first player in franchise history to have a triple-double in his debut.

SPURS 103, ROCKETS 91: DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 10 rebounds and San Antonio won at home, snapping a four-game home losing streak.

Rockets center Christian Wood finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Houston was on the brink of not having eight players available as required by the league, but Rodions Kurucs became eligible just before the game when the NBA approved the blockbuster trade involving James Harden.

RAPTORS 116, HORNETS 113: Chris Boucher, Kyle Lowry and Fred Van Fleet converted eight straight free throws in the final two minutes, helping Toronto beat Charlotte in Tampa, Florida.

Norman Powell led the Raptors with 24 points, and Boucher added 20 points and nine rebounds.

Gordon Heyward scored 25 points and Terry Rozier had 24 for the Hornets.

PISTONS 120, HEAT 100: Jerami Grant scored 24 points, Derrick Rose had 23 off the bench, and the team with the NBA’s worst record sent host Miami to a third consecutive loss.

GRIZZLIES 106, 76ERS 104: Ja Morant returned to the Memphis lineup after missing eight games because of an ankle injury and scored 17 points, leading the Grizzlies to a win at home.

NOTES

PACERS: Indiana will be without newly acquired Caris LeVert indefinitely after an MRI showed a mass on his left kidney during a physical to complete this week’s blockbuster four-team trade.

LeVert was acquired Wednesday in the deal that sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets and two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo to Houston.

LeVert was expected to replace Oladipo and help replace forward T.J. Warren, who is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot.

Kevin Pritchard, the team’s president of basketball operations, did not provide details of the diagnosis, including whether it was cancerous, and declined to establish a timeline for LeVert’s return.

“In the medical process we’ve done, we were able to find something that could help this kid and give him a better and clean prognosis for the rest of his life,” Pritchard said on a Zoom call Saturday. “It’s an incredible story, and it’s something we don’t take lightly.”

