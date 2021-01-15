Atlanta is set to make an offer to former Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to be their new head coach on Friday, according to NFL Media and ESPN.

Smith completed his virtual interview for the head coaching position with the Falcons on Monday and had a second interview Wednesday, according to NFL Media. The Falcons confirmed the first interview, but would not confirm the second interview.

Smith, who some agents believed was the Falcons’ front runner from the outset of the search, also had interviews with the Jets, Eagles and Lions.

Smith was free this week after the Titans were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday by the Baltimore Ravens. His unit could only muster 13 points and running back Derrick Henry was held to 40 yards rushing on 18 carries.

In addition to Smith, the Falcons held virtual head coach interviews with six other candidates: Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

BROWNS: Joel Bitonio’s long playoff wait with the Browns is over. The Pro Bowl left guard was activated from the COVID-19 list Friday after missing last week’s wild-card win over Pittsburgh.

Cleveland’s longest-tenured player, Bitonio had to isolate at home and missed his first career postseason game – and the Browns’ first since the 2002 season. It was a devastating development for Bitiono, who had endured so much losing with the Browns before this turnaround season.

But he’ll get his long-awaited chance to play in the postseason this week. The Browns, who stunned the Steelers in the wild-card round, face the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC divisional round.

“Elated for Joel,” Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said on Zoom call with local writers. “He’s been here his entire career. He has been a leader, consummate teammate, everything that you could really want out of a player.”

