LYMAN – Emmanuel Striligas peacefully passed away at Gosnell House on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at the age of 73.

Emmanuel grew up on the island of Crete, Greece where he met and married the love of his life, Joanne, in 1972. It was also where he served his country in the Greek National Army.

He and Joanne moved to New York City in the mid 1970s starting their family and living the American dream by owning and operating his own taxi service. The family relocated to Southern Maine in the mid to late 1980s where he was the previous owner of Louie’s Pizza on Alfred Street in Biddeford.

In a late career change, Emmanuel returned to school to receive his Registered Nursing License and helping those recover from traumatic brain injuries. Amongst all the other professional endeavors he had also obtained his real estate license along the way.

He was a wonderful man who continuously served the communities that he called home. Emmanuel was a member of several organizations including but not limited to: The Buxton Beagle Association, Real Estate Associates, and many nursing and healthcare groups.

He was a talented individual with many hobbies and interests. He loved to go hunting and fishing, cooking meals for family and friends, playing one of the several instruments (guitar, piano, harmonica) he knew how to, but his all-time favorite hobby was to spend time at home with his loving and caring family.

Emmanuel is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; and their two daughters, Stela (Gabriel) Almodovar and her daughter Chloe, and Victoria (Cory) Striligas-Breault; sisters, Voula (Michaelis) Kariotaki and their two children Maria and Irini, and Rena Mensak and her two children Corrina Brux and Christopher.

The family would like to extend their love to the many, many more family members in Greece and the United States. A public visitation is set at Hope Memorial Chapel for Saturday, Jan. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Hope Chapel located at 480 Elm St. in Biddeford.

For an online memorial guestbook please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

Guest Book