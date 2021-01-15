A Brunswick man has been charged with driving through a gate at Brunswick Executive Airport and striking a plane with a vehicle, according to police.
Police say they have charged Robert Cooper, 22, with aggravated criminal mischief, criminal trespass, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating without a license. He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court on March 16.
According to police, some time on Jan. 13 or 14, a vehicle crashed through a gate at the airport located in Brunswick Landing, a former Navy base. The vehicle struck the nose of a plane parked on the tarmac before hitting another fence and leaving, police said.
“Upon seeing local media attention regarding this incident, a concerned citizen led police to” Cooper, police stated. “Cooper was completely cooperative with the investigation.”
