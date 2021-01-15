On Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Scarborough Lions Club will be holding a no contact, drive-thru food drive at the Lions Club at 273 Gorham Road in Scarborough. The club will be collecting canned soups and chowders and instant soups as well as dehydrated soup mixes for the Scarborough Food Pantry. For more information or for pick up, contact Gary Tapley at 883-9780.

