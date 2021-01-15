Forget “conventional wisdom.” Maine is one of the hottest markets in the country right now and, for better and worse, sellers in all price ranges could be fielding multiple offers over the asking price. We have seen offers made sight unseen that even waive inspections. If you’re looking to sell your home in 2021, here are some things Julia and I learned in our local market over the last year.

A fresh coat of paint will do. Generic advice about preparing your home for sale often says to increase your home’s value with a cosmetic renovation. In this fast-moving market, that kind of expense might not be worth it when buyers want to add their own style. Identify low-cost DIY projects to do instead, like re-painting bold colors or really cleaning that grout.

While this kitchen has dated features like panel lighting, decluttering simplifies and lightens the space. Shutterstock image. Before a sale, invest in structural repairs, not cosmetic upgrades. Shutterstock image.

Make it move in ready. If you have money to invest in renovations, it should be spent on your roof, your siding, your heating/cooling systems, installing radon mitigation or other aging tangibles that could stick out in a disclosure. Being able to move in without having to soon deal with the home’s structure carries a premium.

Simplify, simplify, simplify. Make it easy for people to envision their life in a new place. Just like the fresh coat of paint, cleaning countertops, taking down decorations or packing away belongings for storage will make your home look so much better before it is photographed, preferably by a professional.

Hire an experienced seller’s agent. I know you’re not surprised that this is my last piece of advice. Julia and I are able to oversee that all of these tasks and more are completed when we become a part of your team.

Please get in touch for a free consultation to explore your options. Call us at 207-838-1651 or email us at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous