SOCCER

All-time record scorer for England and Manchester United. A haul of 16 trophies. Wayne Rooney’s illustrious playing career is over.

The former England and United captain has decided it’s time to focus on trying to replicate his successes as a striker in management.

After taking temporary charge of Derby in November — as a player-coach — the 35-year-old Rooney has accepted the manager’s job on a permanent basis with the second division club through 2023.

“It’s a great feeling to go into management full-time,” Rooney said on Friday. “It’s something that I’ve been preparing for, working for for a few years now. Obviously had a taste of it over the last couple of months and I’ve enjoyed it.”

Rooney has enjoyed three victories and four draws in his nine games at the helm of Derby, which remains in the relegation zone.

It’s been 13 years since Derby played in the Premier League — a competition Rooney won five times after joining United from Everton at age 18 along with tasting glory in the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and Community Shield.

“I’ve had a great career, I’ve enjoyed every minute,” Rooney said. “Some ups, some downs, I wouldn’t change anything I’ve done in my career as a player.”

It was often a tempestuous playing career, with the fiery Rooney embroiled in controversies in his private life and hot-headedness in games.

It is experience he will be able to draw on while nurturing future talents.

At United, Rooney worked under the greatest British manager of all-time in Alex Ferguson. With England, he witnessed more of the instabilities of coaching as a talented group of players never came close to winning a trophy.

“Hopefully I can now start to write some history and have a successful managerial career,” Rooney said.

FRENCH LEAGUE: Paris Saint-Germain Coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the French league game at Angers on Saturday as he self-isolates.

Pochettino’s assistants, Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino, will take charge against Angers, PSG said on Friday. Pochettino took over this month after Thomas Tuchel was fired, and on Wednesday he won the first silverware of his career when PSG beat Marseille in the Champions Trophy.

PSG had players missing for that game after testing positive for COVID-19. PSG’s players hugged each other in a big group after the final whistle as they celebrated.

Pochettino was not wearing a face mask when he was hugged by Neymar after he scored a late penalty, nor when joining in trophy celebrations with the players.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: New NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing has brought entertainer Pitbull on as an ownership partner for an organization making its debut next month at the Daytona 500.

Trackhouse made the Friday announcement with a video on Twitter in which the Grammy winner is featured dancing to an “I believe we will win” chant. He also holds signs that say: “Knuckle Up, Fight Hard. Buckle Up. Fight hard.”

The Cuban-American, known also as “Mr. Worldwide,” joins NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as celebrity owners entering NASCAR this year. Jordan is a part owner of 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin.

“I’ve been a fan of the NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder,’” Pitbull said in a statement. “We are going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but a culture.”

Trackhouse was launched late last year by former driver Justin Marks, who struggled to find a charter that guarantees entry into every Cup Series race on the schedule. He ultimately leased one from Spire Motorsports to get his organization on the grid.

The team has hired Daniel Suarez to drive the No. 99 Chevrolet but it will not be NASCAR’s first pairing of a Latino driver and team owner. Juan Pablo Montoya, a Colombian, drove for Chip Ganassi Racing when it was part owned by Felix Sabates, a Cuban. Suarez is Mexican.

SPORTS BETTING

NEW JERSEY: New Jersey’s top gambling regulator is threatening to fine sports books operating in his state that ask customers to cancel requests to cash out money from their accounts, saying the practice is ongoing and “unacceptable.”

In some cases, sports books have offered to give players cash bonuses if they cancel withdrawal requests, according to David Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. In a letter posted Wednesday to the division’s website, Rebuck did not name the sports books who have engaged in this practice, nor did he say how many complaints the division has received of such activity.

But he wrote that trying to talk customers out of withdrawing funds from their accounts violates numerous state rules.

“Patrons who request withdrawals have the right to receive their funds as expeditiously as possible,” he wrote. “Operators should clearly understand that the Division will take regulatory action and impose civil penalties whenever patrons are improperly encouraged or incentivized to rescind their withdrawal requests for the purpose of resuming gaming activity.”

SKELETON

WORLD CUP: Tina Hermann of Germany won a World Cup skeleton race on the historic track in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Friday, and Katie Uhlaender posted the best finish of any U.S. sliding athlete so far this season.

Hermann prevailed with Austria’s Janine Flock finishing second and Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling taking third. Hannah Neise of Germany was fourth, followed by Uhlaender – the four-time Olympian who placed fifth.

Americans did not compete in the first half of the World Cup skeleton, bobsled and luge seasons, remaining home in the U.S. because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and issues with international travel. Kaillie Humphries was sixth in women’s bobsled last weekend, which had been the top U.S. result this winter before Uhlaender’s showing Friday.

The fifth-place finish was Uhlaender’s top World Cup result in nearly eight years, since a silver-medal performance in a World Cup at Sochi, Russia, in 2013.

