BIDDEFORD — Valerie Pendleton, University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, Class of 2022, is the recipient of the 2020 American Osteopathic Foundation (AOF) Sterling Welch, DO, Scholars Grant.

The AOF’s Welch Scholars Grant was established in 2001 to provide monetary aid to students in need at each college of osteopathic medicine. In October 2002, the grant was renamed the Welch Scholars Grant in honor of Sterling Welch, DO, for his outstanding generosity to the AOF and his desire to support osteopathic medical students.

Students were selected based on their financial need, academic achievement, participation in extracurricular activities, and commitment to osteopathic medicine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: